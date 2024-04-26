Katrina Kaif turned down Hollywood offer recently: “I do believe it will happen and I think that will be a whole new leaf in my book”

Katrina Kaif, a reigning Bollywood star who was last seen in Merry Christmas, recently revealed she had to decline a Hollywood offer due to unforeseen circumstances. Despite the setback, Kaif remains optimistic about prospects in the West. In an interview with Variety, Kaif expressed her belief that a Hollywood role is inevitable and will mark a significant turning point in her career.

In the interview, it was revealed that she received an offer from Hollywood but she had turned it down. “I do believe it will happen, and I think that will be a whole new leaf in my book, so to speak, and really exciting,” Kaif said.

Kaif's filmography boasts numerous commercially successful Bollywood films, solidifying her position as a top actress. However, the actress acknowledges the evolving landscape of Indian cinema, where star-driven blockbusters are currently dominating the box office.

In the same interview, recounting her journey in film industry in India, she added, “I think my first foray was in a South Indian film, a Telugu film actually [2004 rom-com Malliswari where she plays the titular role of a wealthy heiress]. And from there, I started getting on-camera experience and then working my way slowly, meeting directors, producers. I felt that I had done what I wanted to do in the modeling industry, I felt ‘Okay, I’ve understood the scene.’ I had a few targets and goals and I’d achieved those. And for me, my desire and my heart was in the movies.”

“I’ve always put the audiences first and have tried to with my choices throughout my career. And now I think it’s about finding a balance, what story do I feel is going to connect with the audience? And what do I connect to personally and as an actor right now? What’s going to give me growth? What’s going to give me satisfaction? This is just exactly what I want to be doing right now,” Kaif said.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was most recently seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. She is yet to announce her next project.

