Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 and the CBI has been investigating the case since over the past two months. Multiple agencies have been looking into the matter and are trying to find out if there is more to his death. Sushant has received immense love after his film Dil Bechara released post his demise. However, there were reports that his death was somehow linked to Disha Salian’s death which took place a week prior.

Disha Salian died after falling off a high-rise building and the news of her being Sushant’s temporary manager was one of the reasons why their deaths were being linked. Sushant Singh Rajput’s cook, Neeraj, has now reportedly confirmed that the actor’s appetite was affected after he heard of Disha’s death. Neeraj spoke to a portal and said that Sushant had stopped eating properly after the news broke out, and none of his house staff members had had the opportunity to meet Disha Salian. Apart from not eating properly, Neeraj said that Sushant Singh Rajput did not look depressed but was a little upset with the news.

As for the allegations of Rhea Chakraborty firing several members of Sushant Singh Rajput’s house staff, Neeraj has denied those. Neeraj has reportedly said that it was Sushant Singh Rajput who gave her the same authority as him and asked the staff members to follow her orders. She would only scold them if there was a mistake in the household chores but they were not pressurized.

Also Read: Siddharth Pithani confirms that Sushant Singh Rajput did not meet Rhea Chakraborty a night before his demise

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.