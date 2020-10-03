Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 03.10.2020 | 12:18 PM IST

Siddharth Pithani confirms that Sushant Singh Rajput did not meet Rhea Chakraborty a night before his demise

There have been multiple speculations regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death being a murder or a suicide. However, in her interview with Aaj Tak, Rhea Chakraborty had confirmed that she did not meet Sushant Singh Rajput after 8th of June when he asked her to leave since his sister was arriving at his house. The late actor’s death has been the talk of the tinsel town for the past 3 months and multiple agencies have been looking into it while covering all the major angles.

Siddharth Pithani confirms that Sushant Singh Rajput did not meet Rhea Chakraborty a night before his demise

A news report had said that Rhea Chakraborty met with Sushant Singh Rajput on the night of June 13. The report, needless to say, was lauded by Sushant’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti on her social media who demanded answers from Rhea. However, Sushant Singh Rajput’s roommate, Siddharth Pithani has reportedly confirmed that the late actor did not meet Rhea Chakraborty on June 13.

As for Rhea Chakraborty, the actress is under judicial custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau for procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: No signs of murder so far, confirms CFSL scientist

