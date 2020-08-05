Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 05.08.2020 | 3:03 PM IST

Sushant Singh Rajput’s assistant Ankit Acharya says he was a changed man post his Europe trip with Rhea Chakraborty

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is getting a lot more complicated with the amount of information flowing in from all the possible angles. The actor’s suicide is being investigated by the CBI now since his family and the Bihar Government have given the consent for the same. Sushant Singh Rajput had gone for a Europe trip with his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and his former assistant, Ankit Acharya says he was a changed man after his return.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s assistant Ankit Acharya says he was a changed man post his Europe trip with Rhea Chakraborty

If his statements are to be believed, he said that the actor had close to Rs. 30 crores in his account till January 2019. Ankit had worked with Sushant from July 2017 to July 2019 and said that after his return from the said trip, the actor barely smiled and had dark circles too. In another explosive statement, he has mentioned of Rhea Chakraborty performing some ‘puja’ which was different from the usual ones and had no idols of any Gods. He further mentioned that Sushant Singh Rajput never locked his room.

The case has now been approved to be handed over to the CBI for further investigation.

Also Read: BJP leader Narayan Rane says Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered and Maharashtra Government is trying to save somebody

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS



