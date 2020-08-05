Sushant Singh Rajput passed away more than a month ago. The case is currently being investigated by both the Mumbai and the Bihar police. A senior Mumbai Police official has claimed that the IPS brother-in-law of the late actor had asked him to call Rhea Chakraborty to the police station and pressurise her.

Talking to a TV channel, Deputy Commissioner of Police Paramjitsingh Dahiya said that Rajput's brother-in-law and IPS officer of Haryana Police had made the request in February this year. The Deputy Commissioner said that Singh had asked him to call Rhea informally and pressurise her. He said that Singh told him that the actor's family felt Rhea was controlling the actor and wanted her out of his life.

Dahiya said that the actor's family did not submit a written complaint. He said that he received the request from OP Singh through WhatsApp on February 18 and 25.

Dahiya also said that Singh visited Mumbai on February 5 and told him to inform the actor that he was in Mumbai. He also revealed that he requested to keep a person named Miranda in custody for a day without any complaint.

However, Dahiya declined the request 'politely and firmly'. He asked Singh to file a written complaint based on which the matter would be investigated. However, the written complaint never came.

