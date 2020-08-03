Bollywood Hungama

Sushant Singh Rajput web-searched ways of painless death

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

According to the Mumbai police Sushant Singh Rajput was searching for ways of painless death on the internet hours before he took his own life. While those close to him confirm his delicate mental health, certain news channels are hell-bent on proving that Sushant was sound of mind and that his death is “suspicious.”

Filmmaker Rumi Jaffrey, one of the few to have access to Sushant in the final months of his life asserts that Sushant’s mental health was an issue. Says Rumi, “Sushant himself told me, ‘Main depressed rehta hoon.Kya karoon kuch samajh mein nahin aa raha’.I reassured him saying he had nothing to be depressed about. He was handsome and much in-demand .His last film Chhichhore was a big hit.”

It was through Rhea and then Sushant that Rumi came to know of Sushant’s mental state. “He was under medication. No one took Sushant’s life.”

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Cook recalls the details of the day when the actor was found dead

