Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe is becoming murkier by the day. The Dil Bechara actor passed away more than a month ago. He died on June 14 and was found hanging in his Bandra apartment. Now, the late actor's father KK Singh has claimed they tried to alert Mumbai Police in February that their son's life was in danger. But the officials have dismissed his claims.

In a press conference on Monday, August 3, Mumbai Police rejected the claims made by KK Singh and said that no written complaint was addressed to Bandra Police Station on February 25.

However, Mumbai Police revealed that OP Singh, an IPS officer, and Sushant's brother-in-law, had messaged to then DCP Zone 9 regarding this matter. The DCP Zone 9 had asked to file a written complaint that was mandatory for them to carry out any action. OP Singh wanted the matter to be resolved informally after being told by DCP Zone 9 that was not possible.

KK Singh claimed that Bandra Police did not act on the alleged complaint that there was a threat to his son's life. He also stated that the accused are on the run and the victims are being labelled as the conspirators.

It's been over a month now since Mumbai Police began investigating his death and recorded over 40 statements. After an FIR for abetment to suicide was filed against Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family by Sushant's father Krishna Kumar Singh, Bihar Police has been carrying out an independent investigation.

The Mumbai Police further said, "Bihar police has no jurisdiction to investigate this case, we are seeking legal opinion on that. We have not given clean chit to anyone, but the complainant [referring to KK Singh's complaint] has not come to us."

"We have no role in quarantining any officer, it's the BMC that has acted on it," they said.

