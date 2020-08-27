There have been rapid developments in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The actor passed away on June 14. Currently, all eyes are on actress Rhea Chakraborty who has been accused by the actor’s family for abetment of suicide. Now, after over two months, Rhea Chakraborty broke her silence with an interview with India Today and Aaj Tak.

When asked if the nepotism in the industry affected him Rhea said, “Sushant was never nominated for Sonchiriya and Chhichhore. He was upset and so was I. With him not getting nominated and the Me Too he felt someone was behind it because all this is absurd.”

“He always felt that even if he did another film he would not get an award. It will not stop the blindd items and it gives him mental strain. He was targeted,” she added.

When asked if he was being targeted, Rhea said, “Absolutely. He would often say he will leave everything. These fake articles, the fake MeToo allegation, all worked systematically to ruin his career. Like what is happening to me, like how I am being targeted. I understand what he was going through better today.

She also requested Bollywood celebrities to stand in her support. “I request them to support me and tell the truth and raise your voice. This is the advantage of being a public that your voice will reach several,” Rhea said.

ALSO READ: “How would I know that I would have to pay for that ‘I love you’ in this way,” says Rhea Chakraborty

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.