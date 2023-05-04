Colors stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to make a roaring comeback with its 13th edition. Joining the list of contestants like Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi, who bid adieu to their show Kundali Bhagya and have joined Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, is Pakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma. The actress, known for her role as Patralekha in one of Star Plus most popular show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, has quit it to join the stunt-based reality show to showcase her daredevil side.

An engineer by qualification and an actor and singer by vocation, Aishwarya looks forward to adding another feather to her cap by earning recognition as an action star. Speaking about stepping on board for the show, Aishwarya Sharma said, “Participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is not just about performing daring stunts, it's about facing your fears head-on and pushing yourself to your limits. As an actor, I am used to performing in front of the camera, but this show is a completely different ballgame. It requires immense mental and physical strength, and I am excited to test my limits and see what I am truly capable of.”

She further opened up about being a fan of action, adding, “I have always been a fan of action films, and this show will give me the opportunity to perform stunts like my favorite action heroes. I am also looking forward to the bonding experience with my fellow contestants, who come from diverse backgrounds and have their own set of fears to conquer. Overall, I see this as an opportunity for personal growth, and I am thrilled to be a part of this thrilling adventure."

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is expected to be bigger, bolder, and more daring, this time with a new theme and daunting challenges!. The show promises to take the contestants on a journey to conquer their fears as they are about to face their worst phobias head-on. The show will also have celebrities like Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Arjit Taneja, among others as contestants and will air soon on COLORS.

