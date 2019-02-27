Sushant Singh Rajput on Sonchiriya and Luka Chuppi clash

Last seen in Kedarnath, Sushant Singh Rajput is now all set for Sonchiriya’s release. He stars opposite Bhumi Pednekar in the movie and it is based on the rebellious dacoits of Chambal. While SSR is prepping for Sonchiriya’s release on this Friday, his alleged girlfriend Kriti Sanon is also looking forward to the release of Luka Chuppi. There have been rumours of Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon dating since the Raabta days, however, none of the actors has acknowledged the news. There have been other reports where Sushant was also claimed to be seeing his Kedarnath co-star, Sara Ali Khan. Those rumours were brushed off as irrelevant too.

With Sonchiriya and Luka Chuppi releasing on the same day, 1st March, the audiences and critics are left wondering about the clash of release. Sonchiriya is based on around the rural areas where as the Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan starrer is a modern day rom-com with a fun take on live-in relationships. When asked about his views on the clash, Sushant nonchalantly answered saying there’s no clash and that it is not like both the movies are going to be played on two different walls in the same screen of the theatre. So, on his end, he does not consider that there will be a clash as such.

Well, we’re hoping that both the movies fare well as the scripts look promising and unique. Which movie would you pick to go watch over the weekend? Do let us know.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: From Style bhai to no-style dacoit Lakhna – The amazing transformation of Sushant Singh Rajput in Sonchiriya!