Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.09.2020 | 7:12 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty couriered 500g marijuana to the latter’s house during the lockdown

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

There have been rapid developments in the drug case in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case in the past week. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) that is probing the drug angle reportedly found out that Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to spend some days at Rhea Chakraborty's home during the lockdown. The couple had also decided to shift buds discreetly to her home for which a fast delivery courier company was contacted.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty couriered 500g marijuana to the latter’s house during the lockdown

The NCB after questioning the accused Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty and the others got to know that the couple couriered around 500g of curated marijuana in a box along with some household items to Rhea's house in April. During the investigation it was also revealed that Sushant's house help Dipesh Sawant called the courier company and got it delivered to Rhea's Santacruz flat, where she lives with her parents and brother. Showik received the package couriered by Sushant and Rhea.

The couple thought of sending the packet of marijuana through a courier agency so that it is not caught by anyone. The NCB has interrogated the courier boy who has identified Dipesh Sawant and Showik Chakraborty.

ALSO READ: Bail plea of Rhea Chakraborty and others rejected by Mumbai Special court

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Indian model Paula accuses Sajid Khan of…

Ayushmann Khurrana becomes the new UNICEF…

Bail plea of Rhea Chakraborty and others…

Paresh Rawal appointed as the new chairman…

Aftab Shivdasani tests positive for…

Man believed to be Kangana Ranaut’s fan…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification