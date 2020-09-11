Bollywood Hungama

Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush actor Himanshu Soni tests positive for COVID-19

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The pandemic has surely been taking a massive toll on the Indians as we surpass the number of active cases on a daily basis. The actors are usually at more risk since they cannot use protective gear during their scenes. A month after Himanshu Soni’s wife tested positive for Coronavirus, the Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush actor has been tested positive, too.

Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush actor Himanshu Soni tests positive for COVID-19

He recently spoke about it to a daily and confirmed that the tests came back positive. He experienced a dry cough and fever for three days, post which he lost his sense of smell and taste. He decided to get himself tested and it was positive. Needless to say, that worried his wife and his parents, the actor admits that he was also scared. He tested positive on August 27 and will be undergoing an antibody test.

Here’s wishing Himanshu Soni a speedy recovery!

