Last Updated 29.09.2020 | 9:39 AM IST

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: AIIMS panel submits conclusive findings to the CBI

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

For over three months, the country has been waiting to find out the reason behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death. The actor died by suicide on June 14 and his family along with his industry colleagues were keen on a CBI inquiry. However, after a simulation of his room in his Bandra apartment, the CBI sought help from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences’ Forensic Department. A team of four doctors led by Dr. Sudhir Gupta started looking into the late actor’s forensic and viscera reports.

As per the reports, after a study of over 40 days, the panel of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has submitted its conclusive findings to the CBI. The panel had earlier nullified the angle of a murder and had assured that the reports were being examined in all the possible angles. While there are no details regarding the conclusive reports, the family lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput, Vikas Singh had expressed displeasure over the delay by the CBI.

More details regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case are awaited.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty’s bail application alleges that Sushant Singh Rajput felt his sisters were only after his money

