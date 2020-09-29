Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. His untimely death is being investigated by the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI). It seems like there's unrest amongst his friends with the delay in updates from CBI. Two friends of Sushant Singh Rajput, Ganesh Hiwarkar & Ankit Acharya, have said that they are going on a hunger strike from October 2 onwards.

In a video, Hiwarkar said, "We have been demanding justice in the Sushant Singh Rajput murder case from the beginning. But, there have been no updates from the CBI for the past few days. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is doing its job and looking for drugs connection. We also want the drugs mafia to end. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also doing its job. But we want justice for Sushant and there has been no update from the CBI regarding that."

They said that if they get permission from the police, they'll go on a hunger strike at Delhi's Rajghat or in Mumbai. "That is why we are going on a three-day hunger strike from October 2. If we get permission from the Delhi Police, we will do the hunger strike outside Rajghat. If we don't get permission, we will do a hunger strike in Mumbai after taking permission from the Mumbai Police. If we don't get permission for that as well. We will do a hunger strike in my house," he added.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14.

