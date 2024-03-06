He will be embarking on an expansive global summer tour from May to August of this year.

EXCLUSIVE: Badshah says The Paagal Tour is an homage to his community: “The divide between East and West in entertainment and music is diminishing”

Amid unprecedented anticipation for his third studio album, acclaimed hip hop artist of Indian origin, Badshah has just announced his long-awaited return to the global performing arena with The Paagal Tour 2024; he will travel to Canada and the USA for the very first time later this year. With a long-term vision to solidify the Indian hip-hop brand imprint overseas, he will be embarking on an expansive global summer tour from May to August of this year.

EXCLUSIVE: Badshah says The Paagal Tour is an homage to his community: “The divide between East and West in entertainment and music is diminishing”

Currently, a 6-date arena run with stops across Toronto (May 31st), Vancouver (June 1st), San Francisco (June 7th), Houston (June 8th), Dallas (June 9th) and New Jersey (June 15th) have been announced. Tickets will go live for general sales on Ticketmaster and Sulekha on 1st March 2024. Additional dates for cities such as Singapore, Washington DC, Los Angeles and the Netherlands will be announced for the next few weeks.

Touring in support of his much-awaited third studio album Ek Tha Raja, the upcoming global showcase was previously premiered in India with a sold-out 10-city trek and will couple stellar visual storytelling with state-of-the-art production. The tour with its fresh format will entail a 3-hour show and embrace an eclectic setlist of over 30 songs. Fans can expect to be regaled with some of his all-time radio hits such as ‘Jugnu’, ‘Paani Paani’, ‘Garmi’, ‘DJ Waale Babu’, ‘Lets Nacho’, ‘Kala Chashma’, ‘Kar Gayi Chull’, ‘Genda Phool’, ‘Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai’ and ‘Paagal’, amongst others.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama about his anticipated world tour, Badshah says, "Grateful and privileged. The Paagal Tour is an homage to my community, symbolizing the power to achieve dreams, shatter stereotypes, and transcend boundaries. Live performances are the highlight of my career. India's cultural richness is something to be proud of, and I salute every Indian contributing to a positive global image. We've moved beyond mere labels, proving our worth. The divide between East and West in entertainment and music is diminishing, fostering more cross-cultural exchange and equal opportunities on both sides."

While Badshah has delivered singular global performances over the past few years—such as his sold-out shows across London, Leeds, Dubai and Abu Dhabi - The Paagal Tour 2024 will mark the rapper’s first-ever multi-city global arena trek of a considerable scale.

The nomenclature of the tour, suggestive of a celebration of the 38-year-old’s artistry and legacy over the last decade, aptly sums up Badshah’s sentiments of the unprecedented run as he prepares to hit the road and set a brand new milestone for the Indian hip hop industry.

Recently rapper-entrepreneur-philanthropist grabbed headlines for becoming the first-ever Indian hip-hop artist to headline the mainstage of UNTOLD which is ranked as the world’s #6 music festival and Europe’s #3 music festival by DJ Mag.

Badshah states, “Grateful and blessed. This year has kickstarted on an extremely electrifying note and I’m appreciative that I’m getting to do everything that I’m truly passionate about. The Paagal Tour is about the ability to conquer your dreams, break stereotypes and transcend boundaries- inspire to be inspired. See you in the arenas soon for one of my most experimental and never-before-seen live show experiences to date! Love and peace!”

Originally due in 2023, his upcoming album Ek Tha Raja was ultimately pushed back to 2024. In a message to his fans announcing the postponement, Badshah assured his audiences that his latest album would be worth the longer-than-expected wait. Billed as the biggest gift the artist has ever presented to his global fan community, the full album will be released sometime in mid-March 2024 and will feature a slew of top-ranking collaborators. The first single from the album ‘Daaku’ which was released earlier this week was trending across all digital streaming platforms.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.