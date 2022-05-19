comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.05.2022 | 11:24 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jayeshbhai Jordaar Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Dhaakad Anek Major Janhit Mein Jaari
follow us on

Supreme Court refuses to stop streaming of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund on OTT

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund has found itself in rough waters with an injunction being filed to stop the streaming of the biographical film on OTT platforms. However, the makers of the film and of course all related to it can finally breathe a sigh of relief with the Supreme Court refusing to stop the streaming of the film on OTT.

Supreme Court refuses to stop streaming of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund on OTT

In a ruling passed earlier today, Thursday, a bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao upheld the order of the top court dated May 5, 2022, stating that the film would continue streaming. Further, in its judgement, it also directed the High Court to consider the revision petition filed by Hyderabad-based filmmaker Nandi Chinni Kumar, immediately after the summer vacation.

For the uninitiated, earlier this year a petition was filed to stop the release of Jhund, with the plaintiff, Nandi Chinni Kumar claiming copyright infringement. However, the plea was declined by the court, allowing the film to release in theatres. Following this, Kumar had moved the court yet again, this time seeking a stay on the streaming of the film on OTT. However, in April the High Court ordered status quo concerning the release of the movie on OTT platforms.

As for the film, Jhund that released on March 4, later featuring on Zee5 in May is a biographical sports film based on the life of Vijay Barse, founder of NGO ‘Slum Soccer’. The film is about a notorious street gang that engages in petty crimes and other illegal activities. However, a coach shapes them into a football team. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, the film also stars Rinku Rajguru, Ankush Gedam, and Akash Thosar among others.

Also Read: FIR filed against Bharti Singh for hurting religious sentiments of Sikh community with ‘Daadi-mooch’ comment

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

NCT 127’s Taeil won’t participate in the…

Kim Sae Ron issues apology for drunk driving…

ID and Discovery+ announce true-crime…

Jamie Foxx, Scott Eastwood, Robert De Niro…

Johnny Depp's lawyer questions Amber Heard’s…

Like Dhoom 3, YRF to only release sneak…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification