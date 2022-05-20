comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.05.2022 | 10:29 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jayeshbhai Jordaar Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Dhaakad Anek Major Janhit Mein Jaari
follow us on

Dhaakad star Kangana Ranaut pampers herself with a new Mercedes-Benz worth over Rs. 5 cr!

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Kangana Ranaut is all set for her release today with Dhaakad hitting screens. The film, directed by Razneesh Ghai, features the actress in an action-packed avatar executing some high-octane stunts and action sequences. Now, just before Dhaakad releases, we hear that Ranaut has decided on splurging with a new set of wheels. In fact, Kangana Ranaut has become the proud owner of a Mercedes-Benz Maybach S680, which comes with a base price of over Rs. 3.50 cr.

Dhaakad star Kangana Ranaut pampers herself with a new Mercedes-Benz worth over Rs. 5 cr!

Dhaakad star Kangana Ranaut pampers herself with a new Mercedes-Benz worth over Rs. 5 cr!

As per reports, the Maybach S680 which has been sold out till 2023 comes equipped with an AMG sourced 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged 12-cylinder petrol engine coupled to a 9-speed gearbox and All Wheel Drive, that sees the beast of a machine do 0-100 in 4.5 seconds!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)


Interestingly, while the base model of the vehicle comes with a price tag of Rs. 3.50 cr, the version Kangana Ranaut has acquired is estimated to be worth over Rs. 5 cr. This hefty price tag, since the vehicle needs to be imported, features some of the latest tech and comforts for passengers and the driver.


Back on the work front, besides being seen in Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut will also be seen in Tejas and the Sai Kabir directorial Tiku Weds Sheru.

Also Read: Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi says she will unfollow Kangana Ranaut, calls Munawar Faruqui’s win a publicity gimmick

More Pages: Dhaakad Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Supreme Court refuses to stop streaming of…

NCT 127’s Taeil won’t participate in the…

Kim Sae Ron issues apology for drunk driving…

ID and Discovery+ announce true-crime…

Jamie Foxx, Scott Eastwood, Robert De Niro…

Johnny Depp's lawyer questions Amber Heard’s…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification