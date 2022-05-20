Kangana Ranaut is all set for her release today with Dhaakad hitting screens. The film, directed by Razneesh Ghai, features the actress in an action-packed avatar executing some high-octane stunts and action sequences. Now, just before Dhaakad releases, we hear that Ranaut has decided on splurging with a new set of wheels. In fact, Kangana Ranaut has become the proud owner of a Mercedes-Benz Maybach S680, which comes with a base price of over Rs. 3.50 cr.

Dhaakad star Kangana Ranaut pampers herself with a new Mercedes-Benz worth over Rs. 5 cr!

As per reports, the Maybach S680 which has been sold out till 2023 comes equipped with an AMG sourced 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged 12-cylinder petrol engine coupled to a 9-speed gearbox and All Wheel Drive, that sees the beast of a machine do 0-100 in 4.5 seconds!

Interestingly, while the base model of the vehicle comes with a price tag of Rs. 3.50 cr, the version Kangana Ranaut has acquired is estimated to be worth over Rs. 5 cr. This hefty price tag, since the vehicle needs to be imported, features some of the latest tech and comforts for passengers and the driver.

Back on the work front, besides being seen in Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut will also be seen in Tejas and the Sai Kabir directorial Tiku Weds Sheru.

