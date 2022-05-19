South Korean pop group NCT 127’s Taeil will reportedly not be performing in the group’s upcoming concert in Nagoya due to being diagnosed with Covid-19.

NCT 127’s Taeil won’t participate in the upcoming Dome concert after testing positive for Covid-19 in Japan

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, the group’s agency SM Entertainment announced on May 18 that Taeil had tested positive for Covid-19 while self-isolating in Japan due to local regulations. (Although they tested negative ahead of their departure from Korea, all of the NCT 127 members went into quarantine for several days after their arrival in Japan, as is required according to Japanese Covid-19 regulations.) The remaining 8 members of NCT 127 have all tested negative for Covid-19, and will perform during 'Neo City: The Link' on May 22 as scheduled.

“We are informing you of the news that member Taeil will not be participating in the Valentin Dome Nagoya concert of NCT 127’s second world tour “Neo City : Japan – The Link” that will be held on May 22,” the statement shared by SM Entertainment read. “In order to participate in his scheduled activities in Japan, Taeil underwent PCR testing [for COVID-19], and after testing negative, he departed Korea for Japan on May 15.”

“After arriving in Japan, he self-isolated for three days in accordance with the local COVID-19 regulations,” it continued. “On May 18, he underwent PCR testing again in order to shorten his quarantine period, and his test results came back positive. Taeil previously received three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and he is currently not exhibiting any particular symptoms. In accordance with local regulations, he is currently undergoing treatment in self-isolation. All of the other NCT 127 members aside from Taeil have tested negative for COVID-19, and because they were not classified by Japanese health authorities as having come into close contact after May 16, their quarantine has been lifted.”

The statement further read, “Therefore, we ask for fans’ generous understanding regarding the fact that the May 22 Valentin Dome concert in Nagoya will be held with only eight members: Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, Mark, and Haechan. Our agency considers our artist’s health and safety our top priority, and we will do our utmost so that he can focus entirely on his recovery. Additionally, we will diligently comply with the requests and guidelines of government health authorities. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, NCT 127's ongoing Japan tour 'Neo City: The Link' is scheduled to take place in Tokyo from May 28-29, and in Osaka from June 25-26.

Also Read: Taylor Swift gives commencement address to NYU class of 2022 – “My mistakes led to the best things in my life”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.