Supreme Court lifts the stay on PM Narendra Modi Biopic – Vivek Oberoi and Ssandip Singh announce on Twitter

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Recently, there was a plea put out to delay the release of PM Narendra Modi biopic starring Vivek Oberoi in lead role. The petition says that the release of the film is very close to the Lok Sabha elections and might cloud the voters’ judgement as it tilts the balance in favour of one particular political party. The plea was sent to Supreme Court of India and now, it has been denied by the bench.

The bench claims that the correct body to make this decision is the election commission as it is a constitutional body. The EC should be the deciding members of whether or not to release the film during the wake of the Lok Sabha elections. Actor Vivek Oberoi and producer Ssandip Singh took to their respective Twitter accounts to inform their fans about the stay being lifted. Now, the movie will release on 11th April. Vivek tweeted, “With all your blessings, support and love, today we have won in the Honorable Supreme Court! A humble thank you to all of you and to the Indian juidiciary ???? for upholding our faith in democracy! Thursday 11th April. Jai Hind???????? ???????? #PMNarendraModiWins”

Take a look at their tweets.

The movie depicts the story from Narendra Modi’s childhood to being the country’s Prime Minister. The highs and lows of his life have been highlighted in the film.

Also Read: “They are powerful people who are dragging us to Supreme Court” – Vivek Oberoi on PM Narendra Modi

More Pages: PM Narendra Modi Box Office Collection , PM Narendra Modi Movie Review

