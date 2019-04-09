Parineeti Chopra devotes her time to binge watch Saina Nehwal videos to prep for the biopic

Parineeti Chopra has always been referred to as an actor who gets into the skin of the character and makes it her own. Right from her debut Ishaqzaade and then Hasee To Phasee and many other films, Parineeti has dazzled us with her brilliant performances. But her upcoming Saina Nehwal biopic will surely be her toughest challenge to date and we hear that she is prepping intensely to get into the mind of the iconic badminton player who has done India proud on so many countless occasions.

The first massive challenge that any actor faces while doing a sports biopic is actually a two-fold issue. First, an actor has to become very good at the sport the film is based on and secondly, understanding the mind of the person without having any reference point or access to their personal life. Saina is an extremely disciplined, champion badminton player and Pari has started binge watching her matches, her interview clips and her public appearance videos to get to know her in depth before she starts shooting. Every day, Pari is devoting about 2 hours to watch her videos and take notes on her mannerisms and body language to how he conducts herself on and off the court.

Parineeti said, “Yes, I am a visual learner so the most important advice that I got from my entire training team, Amole sir and everybody was that I must watch Saina’s matches. I haven’t watched that many badminton matches and I really want to play exactly the way she plays. So, watching her matches how she drops her foot, how she uses her hand, how she uses her racket, her aggression on the court that is something that I really want to imbibe as a part of my personality, so have to watch all her matches and videos.”