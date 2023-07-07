Following its successful screenings at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and Sydney Film Festival, Kennedy is set to captivate audiences once again, this time at the Korea Manhwa Museum. The decision to showcase Kennedy at the Korea Manhwa Museum holds significant meaning. The museum itself is a remarkable institution dedicated to the art of Comics and Cartoon, offering visitors a unique opportunity to delve into the rich history of Korean comics spanning over a century. This choice aligns perfectly with the extraordinary nature of the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BiFan), which is renowned for its unconventional and imaginative approach to cinema.

Anurag Kashyap directorial Kennedy starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone to be showcased at Korea Manhwa Museum

Screening Kennedy at the Korea Manhwa Museum allows the film to be showcased in a venue that complements its distinctiveness. The museum's vibrant and creative atmosphere sets the stage for an immersive cinematic experience. As the film continues to make its mark on the festival circuit, this latest screening promises to captivate audiences with its captivating visuals, compelling narrative, and remarkable performances.

Kennedy is written and directed by Anurag Kashyap starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone. The film has been produced by Zee Studios and Ranjan Singh & Kabir Ahuja of Good Bad Films. The DOP of the film is Sylvester Fonseca. The music of the film is composed by Ashish Narula with Aamir Aziz & Boyblanck. The editing of the film is done by Tanya Chhabria and Deepak Kattar. The sound design of the film is done by Kunal Sharma and Dr Akshay Indikar.

