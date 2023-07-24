The much talked about Sriram Raghavan directorial Merry Christmas starring Katrina Kaif and south star Vijay Sethupathi, in lead role has been in the news off late. Initially slated to release in December 2022, the film was pushed to hot screens in December 2023. In fact, the makers of the film recently released a couple of poster, which went viral on social media. The makers also announced that the movie is shot in two languages, Tamil and Hindi. Now, through reliable trade sources Bollywood Hungama has learnt that the makers have already managed to sell the digital rights of the venture. The streaming giant Netflix has shelled out a whopping Rs. 60 cr for Hindi and Tamil.

Netflix acquires rights of Sriram Raghvan directorial Merry Christmas for over Rs. 60 cr

Confirming the same a trade source reveals, “Yes, Netflix has shelled out upwards of Rs. 60 cr to acquire the digital rights of Merry Christmas. This is a decent amount since the film is not a direct to OTT release. Instead, it will first hit screens on December 15, 2023 followed by its OTT release eight weeks later.” Continuing further the source adds, “While this deal has certainly racked well for Merry Christmas and its makers, the question remains why such an astronomical amount. Besides this OTT deal, trade has also been buzzing for the satellite rights of the project. Though the satellite rights are yet to be sold, apparently the Rs. 60+ cr price fetched by the digital rights, has the industry talking about its satellite rights as well.”

The movie, the Hindi version of Merry Christmas co-stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan and Tinnu Anand. The Tamil version has Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu and Rajesh Williams in the same parts. The movie will also introduce Pari, a child actor. Plus, Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte in exciting cameos.

Though there has been no official confirmation, yet it seems like Merry Christmas has already begun proving to highly profitable for its makers. As for the film, Merry Christmas is directed by Sriram Raghavan and will feature Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi as lead characters. The film is slated to release in theatres on December 15, 2023.

