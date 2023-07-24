The alleged incident took place on May 4 in the Kangpokpi district, following a violent outbreak in Manipur.

Jaya Bachchan urges government to address Manipur violence; says, “It is a shame that they don’t want to have a discussion”

Actress-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan has raised her voice against the government's silence regarding the disturbing Manipur incident. In a scathing criticism, she expressed her dismay that while the world was discussing the violence in the northeastern state, India's leaders were not addressing it in Parliament.

Jaya Bachchan urges government to address Manipur violence; says, “It is a shame that they don’t want to have a discussion”

The incident in question involved a horrifying viral video showing two women being paraded naked by men in Manipur amid the ongoing violence. Jaya Bachchan reacted strongly to the distressing footage, admitting that she was unable to watch the entire clip and felt deep shame. Despite the gravity of the situation, she pointed out that no words of sympathy were uttered by the authorities.

While speaking to the media, the Samajwadi Party MP asserted, “Manipur ke vishay mein internationally sab log charcha kar rahe hain, hamare desh mein nahi ho rahi hai. Iss se zyada main kya keh sakti hoon? It is a shame, charcha woh karna nahi chahte hain.”

#WATCH | "What more can I say that Manipur is being discussed internationally but not in our country... It is a matter of shame," says Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan in Parliament. pic.twitter.com/aFVoD11sJY — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023

The veteran actress further added, “Aur house ke andar aap jo states ki baat kar rahe hain, woh apke strong opponents hain. Aap unki baat kar rahe hai. Aapke rajya mein kya ho raha hai, aap ke states mein kya ho raha hai? Kya ho raha hai UP mein, Madhya Pradesh mein, aap batayiye. Baki jo kuch bhi unka bacha hai, aage toh bachega bhi nahi.”

Earlier, several other Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Richa Chadha, Uorfi Javed, Riteish Deshmukh, and Urmila Matondkar, have also reacted to the shocking incident, expressing their concern and standing in solidarity with the victims.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Richa Chadha, and other celebs react to Manipur video of Koki women being paraded around naked going viral

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.