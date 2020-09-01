Bollywood Hungama

Sunil Grover’s comeback show in trouble even before going on air

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Poor Sunil Grover. The comedian has been struggling to establish his career ever since he quit Kapil Sharma’s show. His attempts at starting his own Kapil kind of show (Mad In India) failed miserably. Grover then latched on to Salman Khan and managed to get into a few Salman starrers. That too didn’t help his career much.

He is now back with another comedy show Gangs Of Filmistaan on television. The show which goes on air from August 31 is already in deep trouble with Shilpa Shinde quitting after making various charges against the show’s team.

Shilpa claims the cast is being subjected to inhuman working hours and none of the Covid guidelines are being followed on the sets. She also claims that Sunil Grover hogs all the limelight during the show not allowing space for his colleagues.

Ms Shinde’s outspokenness has apparently not gone down well with Grover and the show’s producer Preeti Simoes (former producer of The Kapil Sharma Show). However sources say many of the other actors on the show are in agreement with Shilpa Shinde’s allegations. A number of other actors are contemplating a quiet exit from the show.

Wonder where that leaves Sunil Grover’s (umpteenth) plans for a comeback.

Also Read: Sunil Grover to come up with a new show called Gangs Of Filmistan

