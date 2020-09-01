It's happening. The long-awaited reunion of the cast of the iconic show, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, is set to happen at HBO Max. To celebrate the show's 30th anniversary, the unscripted reunion will premiere on the streaming service.

According to Variety, "Series star Will Smith and series regulars Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, and Alfonso Ribeiro will all be part of the special, as will DJ Jazzy Jeff. It is set to tape on September 10 and is slated to debut on HBO Max around Thanksgiving. Marcus Raboy will direct the special."

The sitcom, created by Andy and Susan Borowitz, originally aired for six seasons from September 10, 1990, to May 20, 1996.

