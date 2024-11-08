Suniel Shetty ‘absolutely fine’ after sustaining minor injury on set of Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega: “Grateful for all the love & care”

Bollywood Hungama, on November 8, broke the news that veteran Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, renowned for his action-packed roles and robust physique, sustained a minor injury while filming a high-octane action sequence for his web series, Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega. The incident occurred on a Mumbai film set, where Shetty reportedly suffered a rib injury.

Suniel Shetty ‘absolutely fine’ after sustaining minor injury on set of Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega: “Grateful for all the love & care”

According to sources from the set, the actor was in the midst of performing a challenging and physically demanding stunt when the mishap took place. Despite stringent safety measures, the intense nature of the action sequence led to an unfortunate accident, resulting in a painful blow to his ribs. The production team promptly responded to the situation by arranging for medical professionals and an X-ray machine to be brought directly to the set.

A thorough medical examination was conducted, and X-rays were taken to assess the extent of the injury. Fortunately, the initial diagnosis revealed that the injury was minor and manageable. Shetty was advised to rest and avoid any strenuous activities to ensure a speedy recovery.

The actor himself took to social media on Thursday to reassure fans about his health. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Shetty stated, “Minor injury, nothing serious! I'm absolutely fine and ready for the next shot. Grateful for all the love & care. #OnSet.”

Minor injury, nothing serious! I'm absolutely fine and ready for the next shot. Grateful for all the love & care ????❤️ #OnSet — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) November 7, 2024

Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega is a Hindi-language web series created and directed by Prince Dhiman and Alok Batra, and produced by Saregama and Yoodlee Films. The series features Suniel Shetty, Esha Deol, Barkha Bisht, Karanvir Sharma, and Rahul Dev.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.