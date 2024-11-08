The upcoming schedule in Hyderabad is crucial for Sikandar, as it involves filming two songs featuring Khan and his co-star, Rashmika Mandanna.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has resumed the shoot of his upcoming action drama, Sikandar, amidst heightened security measures. The actor, who has been the target of threats from incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, is currently in Hyderabad for a month-long shooting schedule. The production team has taken extraordinary steps to ensure Khan's safety, transforming the palace hotel where the shoot is taking place into a virtual fortress.

According to a Mid-day report, a source close to the production revealed, “There are three standing sets, of which two are in the city, but the main location is the palace hotel. Even though they are shooting in one portion, the production team has secured access to the entire hotel and grounds, transforming it into a fortress. While guests can book their stay in the hotel, they have to undergo two levels of screenings, one by the hotel and the other by Salman’s security team. Access to the location is controlled—only those with prior permission can enter, following background and ID checks. The staff also undergo daily screenings, and there is a strict no-swapping policy,” the insider said.

Khan's security detail is a multi-layered operation, combining government-authorized protection with private security services. The actor is accompanied by a team of 50-70 security personnel, including NSG commandos, police officers, and private security guards. “Salman has a four-tier security system. This includes the private security detail, consisting of ex-paramilitary personnel, that has been hired. Then there is the team hand-picked by Salman’s long-time bodyguard Shera, and the cover that has been granted by the Hyderabad police and Mumbai police. In all, the superstar is accompanied by a 50-to-70-member security personnel,” the source added.

The upcoming schedule in Hyderabad is crucial for Sikandar, as it involves filming two songs featuring Khan and his co-star, Rashmika Mandanna. The songs are expected to be grand musical numbers, showcasing the duo's chemistry and the film's larger-than-life scale.

Given the high-stakes nature of the shoot and the persistent security threats, the production team is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a smooth and safe filming process. The priority remains the well-being of the superstar and the entire crew.

The threats against Salman Khan emerged in connection with the blackbuck poaching case, in which the actor was allegedly involved. Lawrence Bishnoi issued threats against Khan. Following these threats, the Mumbai Police beefed up security around Khan's residence and provided additional security personnel for his public appearances. The government also granted Khan Y-category security, which includes armed police guards.

