Sunaina and Roshans situation gets stickier

There is tremendous distress in the Roshans’ household, a state of anxiety and dread dominates the family at the moment. The situation is made worse by prying journalists who are oblivious of the family’s need for privacy as the Roshans try to sort out their crisis vis-à-vis the daughter Sunaina.

As one member of the Roshan family told me, “There are two kinds of media invasions on our privacy right now. One from the unapologetic invasive prying section and the other more dangerous intrusion comes from journalists pretending to be well-wishers and friends of the family when all they want is some spicy inside details. All we want is to be left alone at the moment.”

According to a close friend of the Roshans, Sunaina’s parents’ worry is not about her boyfriend being Muslim but his marital status and his refusal to acknowledge Sunaina publicly. Says the friend, “This chap whom Sunaina is seeing is apparently married and has children. That’s why Guddu and Pinky (Rakesh Roshan and wife) are going nuts. Sunaina has already made monstrous marital mistakes. Her parents don’t want her to end up making one more wrong choice of partner.”

Making matters worse is the fact that the alleged boyfriend Ruhail Amin seems impervious to the calamitous happenings in the Roshan household. Ruhail is quoted in Kashmir Life as saying, “I have nothing to say (about) what is going on…Bollywood is a trivial place where people can write anything.”

The above statement has left everyone close to the Roshans deeply concerned. If Ruhail Amin suggests that people are writing “anything” then he is clearly denying the relationship with Sunaina Roshan.

Where does that leave the lady who is rebelling against her family for love?