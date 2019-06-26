“Our film is NOT called FIGHTER, or anything else at the moment,” says Tiger Shroff about his film with Hrithik Roshan

Tiger Shroff’s actioner with his idol Hrithik Roshan which Siddharth Anand is currently directing for Yash Raj Films is in a terrible titular crisis. The film is 80 percent complete and all set for a Gandhi Jayanti release. But there is still no title. Some extra-creative websites have come up with a brainwave for the title-less film. “Fighter….is it?” Tiger Shroff mulls over that one. “Interesting, but sadly not true. Our film is not called Fighter, or anything else at the moment.”

But isn’t it about time Hrithik and Tiger’s film found a name? “I know time is ticking away and we can’t go around talking about our film without giving it a name. It would look very odd to keep referring to the film without giving it a name. We are trying to figure out a name and we should, no we must, have one soon.”

Tiger is especially proud of this unnamed film. “It brings me face-to-face with my idol Hrithik Sir. I’ve idolized him and tried to follow in his footsteps from the time I started preparing for career in films. And to now share the screen with him is dream come true. I get to learn so much from him. Just being around him is a blessing for me.”

Interestingly, Tiger plays a guru-shishya kind of game with Hrithik in this untitled film. Before anyone asks…yes, they have a hand-to-hand combat. And will the two dancing phenomena come together for a naach jugalbandi? YES!!!