Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 25.06.2019 | 10:23 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kabir Singh Bharat Article 15 Super 30 Saaho De De Pyaar De
follow us on

Sunaina Roshan controversy: Her alleged boyfriend Ruhail Amin responds to being called a terrorist and also comparison with Hrithik Roshan – Sussanne Khan!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Sunaina Vs Roshans controversy had fuelled up last week on social media over an alleged romance of Sunaina Roshan followed by a series of accusations directed towards the Roshan family. After many tweets shared by Rangoli Chandel who gave a glimpse of Sunaina’s situation and also talked about approaching Kangana Ranaut for help, Sunaina Roshan decided to present her side of the story in reports where she accused her own family of being unsupportive towards her romantic relationship with a certain journalist Ruhail Amin. The man in question, Ruhail has now come in the forefront to speak about the matter.

Sunaina Roshan controversy: Her alleged boyfriend Ruhail Amin responds to being called a terrorist and also comparison with Hrithik Roshan - Sussanne Khan!

Ruhail Amin in his statement as per reports stated that Rakesh Roshan called him a terrorist. Condemning his words, Ruhail spoke about how calling someone an extremist based on his/her religion is outrageous. He also asked everyone to move beyond this mindset and stand up against such extreme ignorance.

Interestingly, Rakesh Roshan and his family were more than supportive when Hrithik Roshan tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Sussanne Khan, who is also a Muslim. What more? She is still in touch with the Roshan family as well as her ex-husband. Although Ruhail didn’t comment much on this matter, he plainly termed it as irony and didn’t speak about it.

For the uninitiated, the matter brewed up with reports of Sunaina Roshan suffering from bipolar disorder. While soon the reports were rubbished by Rangoli Chandel, she further in a series of tweets explained what Sunaina was undergoing where she also accused the Roshans of physically assaulting Sunaina. On the other hand, in a later interview, Sunaina revealed that she is being tortured by her family and despite his many promises of helping her, brother Hrithik Roshan too faltered and failed to provide her any support.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli says she is SCARED for Sunaina Roshan as her phone is off

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Varun Dhawan denies rumours about tying the…

Bharat Box Office Collections - Salman Khan…

AR Rahman’s 99 Songs gets a release date,…

Anurag Basu confirms Deepika Padukone has…

Trailer release of the Rajkummar Rao –…

Pakistani fan MISBEHAVES with Saif Ali Khan…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification