Sunaina Roshan controversy: Her alleged boyfriend Ruhail Amin responds to being called a terrorist and also comparison with Hrithik Roshan – Sussanne Khan!

The Sunaina Vs Roshans controversy had fuelled up last week on social media over an alleged romance of Sunaina Roshan followed by a series of accusations directed towards the Roshan family. After many tweets shared by Rangoli Chandel who gave a glimpse of Sunaina’s situation and also talked about approaching Kangana Ranaut for help, Sunaina Roshan decided to present her side of the story in reports where she accused her own family of being unsupportive towards her romantic relationship with a certain journalist Ruhail Amin. The man in question, Ruhail has now come in the forefront to speak about the matter.

Ruhail Amin in his statement as per reports stated that Rakesh Roshan called him a terrorist. Condemning his words, Ruhail spoke about how calling someone an extremist based on his/her religion is outrageous. He also asked everyone to move beyond this mindset and stand up against such extreme ignorance.

Interestingly, Rakesh Roshan and his family were more than supportive when Hrithik Roshan tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Sussanne Khan, who is also a Muslim. What more? She is still in touch with the Roshan family as well as her ex-husband. Although Ruhail didn’t comment much on this matter, he plainly termed it as irony and didn’t speak about it.

For the uninitiated, the matter brewed up with reports of Sunaina Roshan suffering from bipolar disorder. While soon the reports were rubbished by Rangoli Chandel, she further in a series of tweets explained what Sunaina was undergoing where she also accused the Roshans of physically assaulting Sunaina. On the other hand, in a later interview, Sunaina revealed that she is being tortured by her family and despite his many promises of helping her, brother Hrithik Roshan too faltered and failed to provide her any support.