BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Sumeet Vyas SLAMS Sony Electronics over faulty Bravia TV after multiple repairs; calls it "absolute breach of trust"

Actor Sumeet Vyas expresses frustration over a faulty Sony Bravia LED TV and calls for intervention from Jago Grahak Jago after multiple repairs within five months.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actor Sumeet Vyas took to social media to express his frustration with Sony Electronics after his expensive Sony Bravia LED TV experienced multiple issues within just five months of purchase.

Vyas shared his grievance in a tweet directed at the electronics brand and the retailer from whom he bought the TV, Croma Retail. In his tweet, the actor explained that despite purchasing the television with high expectations, it had already required four repairs. "Dear @SonyElectronics, I bought a Sony Bravia LED TV 5 months ago, we’ve already repaired it 4 times. I bought it from @cromaretail because it’s a very expensive TV and I wanted someone answerable in case of a problem. Needless to say it’s been a rather exhausting experience," Vyas wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, Vyas tagged Jago Grahak Jago, the consumer rights initiative, urging them to intervene and address the ongoing issue. He expressed that he had been patient with the repairs but had now reached the end of his tolerance. "Please @jagograhakjago look into the matter. I patiently waited as long as I could. But this is absolute breach of trust. They can take this TV back and send one that works. That’s all. Thank you," he added.

As of now, it remains to be seen how Sony Electronics and Croma Retail respond to the actor’s complaint.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

