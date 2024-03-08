comscore
Bollywood News

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Jacqueline Fernandez’s track ‘Yimmy Yimmy’ by Tayc is out! Watch

Jacqueline Fernandez sets the stage on fire in the international music video N'y pense plus.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Jacqueline Fernandez is setting the stage ablaze with her latest international collaboration, "N'y pense plus" by French singer Tayc, featuring the vocals of Indian playback singer Shreya Ghoshal. Released on 8th March 2024, the music video showcases Fernandez's captivating dance moves and undeniable charisma, leaving a lasting impression on viewers.

"Working with Tayc and Shreya Ghoshal on this project was an absolute joy," shared Fernandez. "I'm incredibly grateful for this opportunity to collaborate with such talented artists and share my love for dance with a global audience."

Dressed in a stunning outfit, Fernandez embodies the song's vibrant energy with her effortless dance. Her captivating moves seamlessly blend with the music, creating a mesmerising visual experience. "N'y pense plus," which translates to "Don't think about it anymore," offers a unique blend of French and Hindi lyrics, creating a captivating soundscape. The song's upbeat tempo and catchy melody will resonate with audiences worldwide.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Fernandez, highlighting her versatility and global appeal. She effortlessly navigates between the Hindi and international music scene, captivating audiences with her acting and presence. This international collaboration further solidifies Fernandez's position as a global entertainment force, showcasing her talent and captivating millions across different cultures.

Also Read: Fire breaks out at Jacqueline Fernandez’ 17-storey building in Mumbai, no injuries reported

New notification