Cricket fans eagerly await Virat Kohli's return to the field for the ongoing IPL 2024 season. While Kohli has arrived in Chennai for the first match against CSK tonight, his wife Anushka Sharma is in London with their newborn son, Akaay Kohli, and daughter Vamika Kohli.

Anushka Sharma likely to attend IPL matches later in season to support Virat Kohli: Report

According to a source close to BollywoodLife, Anushka is likely to attend some IPL matches later in the season. With Akaay being nearly one and a half months old, travel becomes more feasible after the initial newborn period. Anushka, known for her unwavering support for Virat, has consistently cheered him on during IPL seasons. "So naturally even this time you will see her," the source added.

The source further revealed that Anushka maintained her privacy during her second pregnancy while attending matches amidst speculation. Currently, her focus remains on her health and well-being alongside her children.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in 2018. They welcomed their first child, Vamika, in 2021, followed by son Akaay in February 2024. There's speculation that Anushka's Bollywood comeback may be delayed due to her maternal responsibilities. Her last film appearance was in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in 2018.

Besides this, she was seen in a cameo in Netflix's original film Qala, starring Triptii Dimri and Babil Khan. Anushka was also shooting for her next film, Chakda Xpress.

