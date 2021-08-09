Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Abhinav Shukla tweets about his disability in his recent and also shares that it took him time to accept the same. His co-contestants including Divyanka Tripathi commented on his post, saying ‘that the world needed people like him’.

In the screenshot that Abhinav tweeted mentioned-“I am a borderline dyslexic, it is public now! So I will divulge more it’s nobody’s fault, not even mine, it is what it is! It took me 2 decades to accept this fact! Now numbers and figures don’t embarrass me! I am exceptional in spatial ability. I am differently abled.”

He captioned the same saying, “Yeah, numbers, alphabets, words confound me, I have difficulty remembering dates, names, relation of those dates to names et al. But I am exceptional at spatial ability. Ask me to put all your extra luggage in your car’s boot (Dicky). I will! I am good at few things and bad at few! And I am in a perpetual process of improving on things I am bad at!”

While Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya commented, “What you are speaking about is a tiny blip in comparison to your vast list of abilities. You amazed me Abhinav with your knowledge and everything. You can hold detailed conversation about vegetation to space to human behavior. It was always comforting having you around. A balanced, and unbiased friend, person towards all. The world needs more people like you. “Another KKK 11 co-contestant Arjun Bijlani wrote, “All I know is that you’re a rock star.”

The post is receiving immense love and support from various artists and fans. On the work front, while Abhinav was last featured in Bigg Boss 14, with wife Rubina Dilaik, who came out as the season’s winner. Abhinav’s popular works include Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Chotti Bahu and Diya Aur Baati Hum.

