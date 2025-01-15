Subhash Ghai's documentary featuring Sadhguru on the Mahakumbh explores one of Hinduism's spiritual journeys. It delves into the confluence of faith, science, and mythology, shedding light on the significance of this ancient tradition.

Subhash Ghai’s documentary Kumbh – The Power Bank releases today as Maha Kumbh begins in Prayagraj

With Sadhguru’s insights and Subhash Ghai’s direction, the film takes viewers on a journey through the world’s largest spiritual gathering.

The Mahakumbh is a confluence of devotion, ancient wisdom, and cosmic energies, holding significance for both believers and non-believers.



Subhash Ghai shared, “Through this documentary, I wanted to highlight the fascinating interplay of science and mythology in the Mahakumbh, showcasing how this sacred event is not just a celebration of faith but also a reflection of our cultural and cosmic heritage.”

This documentary bridges the ancient wisdom of mythology with the logic of science. Subhash Ghai takes the audience beyond the rituals of the Mahakumbh, offering an understanding of its universal significance.

It is for anyone seeking to explore the essence of Hinduism and the mysteries of the cosmos.

