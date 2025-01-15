comscore
Last Updated 15.01.2025 | 4:56 PM IST

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli to host Griha Pravesh pooja in Alibaug: Report

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli to host Griha Pravesh pooja in Alibaug: Report

The power couple’s frequent trips to the beachy town have sparked speculations that they have made some major property investments there.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The picturesque Alibaug seems to be the next happening destination, located right next to the city of Mumbai. While reports of many celebrities investing in the booming real estate of this beachy town have been creating quite a buzz, the frequent trips made by actor-producer Anushka Sharma and former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli too have sparked interest among social media fam about their property investments.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli to hold Griha Pravesh pooja

Going by the latest videos that are going viral on social media, it is being said that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli may be hosting a housewarming ceremony on January 16. This ceremony is expected to be a quintessential Griha Pravesh pooja as per Indian customs and rituals. Videos, that have piqued the interest of netizens, feature staff working for Virushka, kicking off preparations for the same, as they were seen boarding a ferry from Gateway of India. They were also accompanied by a priest who seems to be the one conducting the pooja.


Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli land in Mumbai

This video comes after the power couple landed in Mumbai earlier this week. For the past few days, Virat and Anushka were seen making many trips to Gateway of India in Mumbai, which is also a port to travel for Alibaug. The actress and the cricketer, though posed for the paparazzi, did not interact with the media or reveal any details of their trips to the beachy town.


Reports state that the power couple has invested in two properties

According to ongoing reports, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are expected to have invested in not one but two properties which include a 2000 sq.ft villa, which they invested in 2023 worth Rs. 20 crores and now, reports also suggest that the couple purchased a farmhouse worth Rs. 19.24 crores.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli visit Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan for blessings, video goes viral! Watch

