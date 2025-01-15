Priyanka Chopra teams up with Nick Jonas and his brothers for upcoming holiday film on Disney

Priyanka Chopra will star alongside her husband, Nick Jonas, and his brothers, Joe and Kevin Jonas, in an upcoming holiday film, set to premiere on Disney. This collaboration marks a special moment for the Jonas family, offering fans an exciting 2025 holiday season.

Priyanka Chopra teams up with Nick Jonas and his brothers for upcoming holiday film on Disney

Filming for Priyanka Chopra's untitled holiday movie began on January 13 in Toronto, where she was spotted on set with Nick Jonas and his brothers. Chopra wore a black hoodie and a long black coat with grey and white stripes, while Nick kept warm in a dark puffy jacket with his hood up to shield himself from the snow.

The festive atmosphere on set was palpable as Priyanka Chopra later shed her winter coat to reveal a holiday-inspired ensemble: a cream-colored long-sleeve top paired with a red floor-length skirt. Meanwhile, Joe Jonas embraced the chilly weather in a teal cardigan and dark-wash jeans, exuding casual style as the shoot for the holiday film continued.

In addition to Priyanka Chopra and the Jonas brothers, the film will also feature Frankie Jonas, the youngest sibling, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Chloe Bennet.

Nick Jonas, known for his roles in Scream Queens, Kingdom, and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, expressed his gratitude for Chopra's guidance during his preparation for the film. Speaking to E! News in August 2024, he shared, “I’ve got a pretty good scene partner at home,” he added, “By pretty good, I mean like, world-class, so that's always nice.”

Nick Jonas further shared that he and Priyanka Chopra often delve into character development during their conversations. “We just talk about, you know, characters,” he said, highlighting the creative synergy between their personal and professional lives.

Chopra and Jonas, who tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in December 2018, have remained in the spotlight. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy in January 2022.

Also Read : Priyanka Chopra Jonas boards Oscar-shortlisted Anuja as Executive Producer

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.