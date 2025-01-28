Bollywood filmmaker Subhash Ghai and his wife Mukta Ghai have sold their 1,760-square-foot apartment in Andheri West, Mumbai, for Rs 12.85 crore. The property is located in the upscale Rustomjee Elita building and includes two parking spaces. Documents accessed through Zapkey.com reveal that the apartment was sold on January 22, 2025, at an impressive Rs 72,000 per sq ft.

Ghai originally purchased the apartment in August 2016 for Rs 8.72 crores, a significant profit over eight years. The sale was registered with a stamp duty payment of Rs 77 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 30,000. The buyer, Sameer Gandhi, has acquired a prime property in one of Mumbai’s most sought-after locales.

Property Details and Market Insights

The apartment, located on the 14th floor of Rustomjee Elita, boasts panoramic views and is part of a building in the heart of Mumbai’s western suburbs. Andheri West is a prime real estate hub surrounded by prominent neighborhoods like Lokhandwala, Juhu, and Bandra. The area is home to several Bollywood personalities, making it one of Mumbai's most desirable locations for real estate investments.

Local brokers confirm that properties in Andheri often command prices above Rs 50,000 per sq ft, with premium developments fetching upwards of Rs 65,000 per sq ft. The sale price achieved by Ghai aligns with these market trends, underlining the continued demand for luxury homes in the area.

Bollywood Real Estate Trends

Subhash Ghai is not the only Bollywood celebrity making real estate headlines. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan sold a luxury duplex in Andheri for Rs 83 crore, realizing a 168% profit within four years of purchase. Similarly, Akshay Kumar has been in the news for property transactions in Mumbai's suburban areas. These high-profile deals highlight the lucrative potential of Mumbai’s real estate market, especially in areas frequented by the film fraternity.

