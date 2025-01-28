After the unforgettable Raanjhanaa (2013), the powerhouse trio–Aanand L Rai, Dhanush and A.R. Rahman–reunite to bring another intense tale of unrequited love. Produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, this film promises to take audiences on a rollercoaster of emotions, with a monumental soundtrack by the legendary A.R. Rahman and poetic lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

CONFIRMED! Kriti Sanon to headline Dhanush starrer Tere Ishk Mein; smokes a cigarette in rugged first look!

The spotlight now shifts to Kriti Sanon, who is poised to captivate audiences as one of the most iconic female leads in recent cinematic history. Fans can look forward to an emotional rollercoaster filled with raw intensity, layered storytelling, and moments that leave an indelible mark. Adding to the excitement are brilliant, unforgettable dialogues that are deeply rooted in the world of Raanjhanaa.

The newly released promo showcases Kriti Sanon in an enigmatic avatar, perfectly embodying the depth, intensity, and complexities of her character. The hauntingly beautiful score promises an unforgettable musical odyssey. Following Dhanush’s heartfelt and deeply moving first look, this stunning new reveal elevates the anticipation and intrigue for Tere Ishk Mein to an entirely new level, leaving fans eager for more.

Tere Ishk Mein, set to go on floors in 2025, is a spiritual successor to the world of Raanjhanaa, delving deeper into themes of unrequited love, longing, and emotional conflict.

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow present Tere Ishk Mein, produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma, is an A.R. Rahman musical with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, the film is scheduled to release worldwide in Hindi and Tamil on 28th November 2025.

