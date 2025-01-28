Disney+ Hotstar redefined live entertainment streaming with the exclusive broadcast of Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour concert in Ahmedabad. The electrifying live stream attracted 83 lakh views and garnered an impressive 16.5 crore minutes of watch time. Delighting fans across the nation with an unmatched experience, viewers tuned in from all parts of the country with Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, NCR Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal contributing 85% viewership. This response further strengthens the platform's commitment of democratizing premium entertainment for audiences nationwide at an unparalleled scale.

Coldplay’s Ahmedabad concert live on Disney+ Hotstar garners 16.5 crores minutes of watch time, attracting 83 lakhs views

Streaming live from Ahmedabad on January 26, 2025, Coldplay’s performance marked an iconic moment in India’s music and entertainment landscape. Brought to life through Disney+ Hotstar’s world-class streaming capabilities and an impressive audio quality with Dolby 5.1, the seamless digital experience transformed living rooms into virtual arenas and watch parties into a nationwide festival, demonstrating how cutting-edge technology can unite a nation in shared entertainment experiences.

Disney+ Hotstar rolled out an integrated marketing campaign targeting Coldplay fans and first-time users, inviting them to experience the live performance. The expansive campaign witnessed promotions with an extensive cross channel plan, large scale watch parties, and interesting on-platform interactivity. While on-platform interactivity, including Coldplay lyrics integration, allowed fans and beyond to actively engage with the performance in real-time; influencers joined the bandwagon as they rallied their strong following, and hosted watch parties, fostering community viewing experience and adding to the fervour on Disney+ Hotstar. The #ColdplayOnDisneyHotstar hashtag was trending on top across social media platforms as fans expressed their excitement, memorable moments, and highlights from the night.

Disney+ Hotstar leveraged advanced streaming features and an entertaining pre-live segment to create an interactive experience for viewers. The livestream offered a high-impact, data-driven platform to reach audiences at scale.

With the success of Coldplay’s live stream, Disney+ Hotstar continues to shape the future of entertainment in India, offering a blend of premium storytelling, immersive technology, and unrivalled engagement.

