Filmmaker Subhash Ghai's timeless classic Karma graced the screens of select PVR INOX cinemas across the nation, starting today. The re-release of the 1986 blockbuster aims to reignite the cinematic experience for audiences, offering them the chance to witness the magic of this action-packed thriller on the big screen once again.

Expressing his gratitude to PVR INOX for the re-release of his cinematic gem, Subhash Ghai remarked, "I am deeply grateful to PVR INOX for bringing back one of my most cherished films, Karma, to the big screen. With this re-release, I hope to see the newer generation connect with the film and experience its timeless appeal."

"I would love to invite our new audiences to connect and watch this movie on the big screens for a larger-than-life cinematic experience, showcasing the beautiful depiction of characters in this action-drama genre, along with the use of the iconic song 'Aye Watan Tere Liye,' which touched millions of hearts," Ghai added.

Starring a stellar ensemble cast including legends like Dilip Kumar, Nutan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Sridevi, Poonam Dhillon, Satyanarayana Kaikala, and Anupam Kher, Karma remains a hallmark in Indian cinema. The movie revolves around Kumar's portrayal of a former police officer who extends an opportunity for redemption to three men on death row—played by Shah, Shroff, and Kapoor—in exchange for settling a personal vendetta against the head of a notorious terrorist organization, essayed by Kher.

