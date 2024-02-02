According to the statement posted on Poonam's Instagram handle, she was battling with cervical cancer.

The death of actress and model Poonam Pandey on February 2nd sent shockwaves through the Indian entertainment industry. She was battling cervical cancer, the news confirmed by her team through an official statement on her Instagram handle. Fans, celebrities, and colleagues expressed their grief and shared their memories of the 32-year-old star.

The news came as a shock to the entertainment industry and fans alike, with many celebrities taking to social media to express their condolences. "This is so sad, losing a young woman to cancer is a catastrophe. Om Shanti," Kangana Ranaut wrote on her Instagram stories. Meanwhile, Mumnawar Faruqui, who recently won Bigg Boss 17, "Shocking! Can't process the news. Poonam was a great human being. Sad. RIP."

Shocking! can’t process the news ????

Poonam was great human being. Sad.

RIP — munawar faruqui (@munawar0018) February 2, 2024

Filmmaker Pooja Bhatt also reacted tor the news as she wrote, "So tragic to hear about Poonam Pandey. I had never met her, but when life claims someone so young it is always devastating. My prayers and deepest condolences to her family, friends and everyone whose life she impacted," on X. Poonam's other Lock Upp co-contestants Ali Marchant and Karanvir Bohra also expressed their "disbelief."

So tragic to hear about #PoonamPandey I had never met her but when life claims someone so young it is always devastating. My prayers & deepest condolences to her family,friends & everyone whose life she impacted. ???? — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) February 2, 2024

I’m still in disbelief #PoonamPandey

I pray this news is not true ???????? — Karanvir (@KVBohra) February 2, 2024

I am in a terrible shock right now !!

Wokeup to the worst news ever.

Poonam was such a pure joy , I can't believe she didn't let us know she was going through so much.

Still can't believe that she is no more with us ????

Rest in peace my friend ???????? @iPoonampandey — Ali Merchant Official (@AliAMerchant) February 2, 2024

Poonam Pandey, who rose to fame through her modelling career, was a contestant on the reality show Lock Upp earlier last year. She appeared in several films, including Nasha and Aa Gale Lag Jaa.

