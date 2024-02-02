The Bombay High Court has ruled in favour of filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, directing the return of Rs 20 lakhs out of the Rs 50 lakhs that was swindled from him by two individuals posing as CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) officers back in 2011. The court had already granted him permission to retrieve Rs. 30 lakhs in 2014.

In May 2011, Rakesh Roshan fell victim to a phone call from two fraudsters masquerading as CBI officers, who deceitfully obtained Rs 50 lakhs from him. The payment was made on June 13, 2011, following which the perpetrators ceased communication with Roshan, raising suspicions about the authenticity of their claims. In response, Roshan lodged a written complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Maharashtra.

The recent ruling by the Bombay High Court marks a significant development in Roshan's pursuit of justice. Out of the swindled amount, the court has ordered the return of Rs 20 lakhs to the filmmaker, acknowledging the fraudulent nature of the transaction perpetrated by the two imposters.

Ashwini Sharma from Haryana and Rajesh Ranjan from Mumbai, the two individuals implicated in the scam, were apprehended by the ACB subsequent to Roshan's complaint. The authorities conducted a thorough investigation, leading to the seizure of properties owned by the accused in Navi Mumbai, Haryana, and Dalhousie, collectively valued at approximately Rs 2.94 crores. Additionally, a quantity of gold was seized during the operation.

Roshan had previously filed an application with the trial court seeking the recovery of his funds, resulting in the court granting him permission to retrieve Rs 30 lakhs in 2014, while withholding the remaining Rs 20 lakhs.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the trial court's decision, Roshan pursued the matter further through legal channels, ultimately approaching the Bombay High Court with the assistance of his lawyer Prasanna Bhangale. Bhangale argued that both perpetrators were equally culpable in the scam, and there was no justification for withholding the remainder of the swindled amount.

The High Court, in its ruling, concurred with Roshan's contention, affirming that the entire sum of Rs 20 lakhs should be returned to the filmmaker without delay, thereby ensuring that justice is served in this protracted legal battle.

