The horror-comedy sequel, Stree 2, has taken the box office by storm, with its release on Independence Day. The film, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, has not only opened to a phenomenal response but has also shattered a long-standing box office record.

Stree 2’s mid-night shows added in Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Delhi

Midnight Madness Pays Off

In an unprecedented move, additional midnight shows for Stree 2 were added in major cities like Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and Delhi just a day after its release. The response to these shows has been nothing short of electric, contributing significantly to the film's overall opening-day collection.

According to early estimates, Stree 2 has raked in a staggering Rs. 42 to 44 crores on its first day. When combined with the paid previews that garnered Rs. 8.50 crore, the film's total opening day collection stands at a monumental Rs. 52.50 crores.

Breaking Records

This achievement is particularly noteworthy as it surpasses the previous record held by Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express. The 2013 blockbuster had created waves by conducting paid preview shows a day before its official release, amassing Rs. 6.75 crores. Stree 2 has not only eclipsed this record but has done so by a considerable margin.

The film's success can be attributed to several factors, including strong word-of-mouth, a loyal fan base, and the effective marketing campaign. Additionally, the decision to introduce midnight shows has proven to be a masterstroke, as it capitalised on the audience's enthusiasm for the film.

With its impressive opening, Stree 2 has positioned itself as one of the biggest hits of the year. The film's box office journey is sure to be closely watched by industry insiders and fans alike.

