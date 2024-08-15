Preity Zinta has added her voice to the growing demand for justice for the 31-year-old trainee doctor who was raped and killed in Kolkata.

Preity Zinta has joined the people in demanding justice for a 31-year-old trainee doctor who was raped and killed in Kolkata. Massive rallies have erupted around the country, demanding tighter rules to protect women.

Preity Zinta breaks silence on justice for Kolkata rape case: “It’s time women’s safety is prioritized by the government”

Preity Zinta also sent a lengthy letter demanding justice for the victim. "The government should emphasize women's safety. “We are the fifth-largest economy in the world. This election both male and female voter turnout was about 66% with women voters predicted to overtake the male voters in the next election. It's time WOMEN'S SAFETY is PRIORITIZED by the government. It's heartbreaking & disgusting to see a rapist's face hidden/covered when arrested, while victims of rape & violent sexual crime have their names and faces leaked in the media. Justice is never swift, punishment is never severe & people are never held accountable.”

She further added, “So many women lose their dignity and their lives, and it never really matters, unless it happens to you.

It's time ALL WOMEN STAND TOGETHER and make WOMEN'S SAFETY A POLITICAL ISSUE. It's time people in charge don't get transferred for covering up/badly handling a case of sexual violence, but lose their jobs instead.

As a woman, I want to say I'm sorry to Nirbhaya, to Moumita & to every girl that has been wronged. I'M SORRY I didn't fight hard enough for you in the past. BUT NOT ANYMORE!

NONE OF US ARE SAFE UNTIL ALL OF US ARE SAFE!”

On August 9, a 31-year-old trainee doctor was raped and murdered on the premises of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. Authorities eventually confirmed that the doctor had been assaulted and died while on duty. The horrible act sparked significant protests across the country. Many celebrities have subsequently resorted to social media to share their pain.

