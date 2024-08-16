A Mumbai court has discharged Australian national Paul Bartels from a drug case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The decision comes as a significant development in the ongoing investigations surrounding the high-profile case.

Insufficient Evidence Leads to Acquittal

As per a report by PTI, Bartels, a friend of Agisilaos Demetriades, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in November 2020 as part of its probe into alleged drug use within Bollywood. However, after a thorough examination of the case, Special Judge Mahesh Jadhav found insufficient evidence to link Bartels to the drug-related offenses.

The court's order, released recently, highlighted the fact that the primary basis for Bartels' arrest was the statements of co-accused individuals, which are not considered admissible evidence unless corroborated by independent material. Since no such evidence was presented, the court concluded that there were no grounds to proceed with the case against Bartels.

Ongoing Investigations

It is important to note that this development does not impact the overall investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues to probe the circumstances surrounding the actor's demise, which was initially reported as suicide.

The drug angle of the case, which gained significant media attention, has seen several arrests and developments. For the unversed, SSR was found hanging in his apartment in Bandra on June 14, 2020. The CBI is probing the case of his alleged suicide.

