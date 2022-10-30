comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.10.2022 | 2:45 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Ram Setu Thank God PhoneBhoot Drishyam 2 Bhediya Uunchai
follow us on

Story of Bhediya leads to the sequel of Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree; Report

Bollywood News

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya is slated to release on November 25.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are making headlines for their upcoming film Bhediya. Recently, the makers dropped the song ‘Thumkeshwari’. Though the duo charms the audience with their moves, it's Shraddha Kapoor’s cameo that steals everyone’s attention. After the release of the song, Shraddha Kapoor also confirmed Stree 2, and now, fans are eagerly waiting for more updates to come.

Story of Bhediya leads to the sequel of Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar starrer Stree; Report

Story of Bhediya leads to the sequel of Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree; Report

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are all set to reunite and start shooting for the sequel in 2023. If a report by Pinkvilla is something to go by, then Stree 2 will start rolling early next year. Quoting a source close to the development, the report stated, “Amar [Kaushik] and his team of writers have been working on the script of Stree 2 for a while now, and they have finally locked a subject that takes forward the legacy of the first part.”

The source further elaborated, “They are well aware of all the expectations and hence, despite pressures from all ends to make a sequel, were in no hurry to make Stree 2. The script has shaped up well and the team is now all set to take the film on floors early next year.”

As per the report, the prep work is going on at the moment on paper, and the pre-production is expected to begin post the release of Bhediya in November. It also informed that the makers are planning to take it on floors in the first quarter of 2023.

Speaking of Kapoor's appearance in the Bhediya song, it mentioned, “Shraddha has made a brief appearance in a song of Bhediya and now, Varun Dhawan too is expected to have a role to play in Stree 2. The story of Bhediya eventually leads to Stree and that would set the ball rolling for Maddock’s unique horror-comedy universe.”

The source concludes by saying, “Three’s a company, that started with Stree. Amar is creatively involved in the Vampire Film too, which kicks off next year.”

Also Read: Mister Mummy Trailer out: Genelia D’Souza-Riteish Deshmukh starrer explores a quirky subject, watch

More Pages: Bhediya Box Office Collection , Bhediya Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

SM Entertainment cancels annual Halloween…

Liam Hemsworth to replace Henry Cavill as…

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan cast: Salman Khan…

Shailesh Lodha gives clarification on…

Space Sweepers stars Song Joong Ki and Kim…

Kangana Ranaut opens up on joining politics;…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification