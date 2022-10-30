comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.10.2022 | 2:55 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Ram Setu Thank God PhoneBhoot Drishyam 2 Bhediya Uunchai
follow us on

Cinema owners start replacing Ram Setu & Thank God with Kantara (Hindi); to get 25% more shows from tomorrow

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The rough spell for Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn is just not ending as their Diwali 2022 releases - Ram Setu and Thank God - are turning out to be theatrical flops. The footfalls are seeing fall day by day and the exhibitors anticipate the two films to come down to doing very low numbers on the weekdays, once the 6-day festive period is over. The programmers have sat down to reduce the showcasing of the films by a huge margin.

Cinema owners start replacing Ram Setu & Thank God with Kantara (Hindi); to get 25% more shows from tomorrow

Cinema owners start replacing Ram Setu & Thank God with Kantara (Hindi); to get 25% more shows from tomorrow

Ram Setu is looking at a 6-day extended weekend of approximately Rs. 57 crores, whereas Thank God is even worse with a 6-day weekend of Rs. 27 crores. On the other hand, the Kannada dubbed film, Kantara in its 3rd week, is doing phenomenal business at ticket rates approx. 40 per cent lower than Ram Setu and 30 per cent lower than Thank God. Seeing the upward swing in business by the day, the cinema owners have silently started to increase the Kantara showcasing by reducing shows for both Ram Setu and Thank God.

There have been show reductions for both the films for both - Saturday and Sunday - with additional shows being allotted to Kantara. The showcasing reduction is minimal for the weekend, but the real game will begin from Monday, when a major chunk of shows are set to be either cancelled or replaced to avoid the reports of no audience in cinema halls. The distributors have given tight instructions to keep limited showcasing and avoid the negativity of shows getting cancelled due to zero audience. Some morning and noon shows are already cancelled for Monday, and things don't look bright for both Ram Setu and Thank God.

Kantara on the other hand might have 25 to 30 per cent higher shows from tomorrow, and this includes showcasing in the single screens too. The low pricing policy is doing wonders for the team, as the film has indeed recorded much better footfalls than Thank God, and is almost similar to Ram Setu on the footfall front from Thursday onwards.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Rishab Shetty says Kantara is not just a “film”; speaks about a special message it gives, watch

More Pages: Kantara Box Office Collection , Kantara Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

SM Entertainment cancels annual Halloween…

Liam Hemsworth to replace Henry Cavill as…

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan cast: Salman Khan…

Shailesh Lodha gives clarification on…

Space Sweepers stars Song Joong Ki and Kim…

Kangana Ranaut opens up on joining politics;…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification