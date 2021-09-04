The never-ending saga of S S Rajamouli’s RRR and its repeatedly postponed release plans has now reached a flashpoint. According to sources, producer Jayantilal Gada who owns the North Indians rights and all digital and satellite rights of RRR, is getting impatient with the delays and wants Rajamouli to agree to an OTT release.

An informed source reveals the details on the Rajamouli-Gada standoff. “See, the pandemic situation is not likely to ebb in the near future. Theatre attendance is now at its lowest ever. Even Akshay Kumar couldn’t pull the audience back out of their homes into movie theatres with Bell Bottom. Given the grim scenario, Rajamouli’s stubborn stance, that he will only release RRR in cinemas, has begun to sound unreasonable to Jayantilal Gada who has high stakes in the product.”

While Rajamouli stands firm on his decision to release his purported epic where it is meant to be released, Gada, well within his rights, is equally insistent that the film be released digitally, now that the biggest of them are taking that route, many say it’s the only route.

