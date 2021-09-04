On Friday, popular musician Yo Yo Honey Singh appeared before the Tis Hazari Court in Delhi for the hearing of the domestic violence case filed against him by his wife Shalini Talwar. Shalini had filed a case of domestic violence, sexual violence, mental harassment, and financial violence against him on August 3 this year. She is seeking compensation of Rs. 20 crore.

According to reports, Honey Singh appeared before the court along with his parents. The court granted one interim relief and on Sunday, Shalini will go to her matrimonial house and collect all her belongings during which lawyers can be present. The next two interim reliefs will be discussed in the next hearing which is for the house for Shalini and her interim compensation.

The Metropolitan Magistrate also counselled Singh and Talwar in her chamber to see if there is a chance of reconciliation. She has asked the couple to think about it.

Meanwhile, Singh has moved for an application seeking that the domestic violence case filed against him be heard in-camera. The next hearing is scheduled for September 28.

